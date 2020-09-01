1/
Paula Read, 65, of Hanover, passed away on August 29, 2020. Born in Quincy on April 1, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Marguerite (O'Brien) Collins. Brought in and helped raised by Suzanne Sheehan. Graduated from Marshfield High School class of '74. Paula would put others before herself and that led her to many years as a cafeteria worker in the Hanover School System. Paula was the devoted wife of Dennis; beloved mother of Gregory and his partner Colleen of Raynham and Mark and his wife Lindsay of Rockland; proud grandmother of Mika, Campbell and Corey Read; dear twin sister of Paul Collins of Hanover. Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 3rd in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory may be made to St. Colletta's of Mass (Cardinal Cushing School), Home for Little Wanderers, or American Heart Association. For directions and online guestbook, visit www. SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 1, 2020.
