Pauline Marie (Davey) Perrault, age 90, of Rockland and East Dennis, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born and raised in Dorchester, she was a graduate of Girls' High School in Boston and went on to work for Northeastern University. Loved by both her family and many friends, she was a mother to all. Pauline was an avid bridge player and an excellent cook. Along with her late husband, she traveled the world visiting numerous countries. She also had a special interest in health and nutrition and read extensively about the subject. She was predeceased by her brothers, Fran and Billy Davey, and her sister, Helen Frisco. She is survived by her brothers, John and Wesley Davey. She was the widow of Dr. William E. Perrault of Rockland, the founding Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery and a former United States Marine. They were married for 64 years. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Perrault and her husband Mark Cunningham of Rockland, Maureen Perrault of West Palm Beach, Fla., Denice Perrault of China, William E. Perrault of West Palm Beach, Fla., Diane Perrault and her husband Mike Ezekiel of Wilmington, N.C., Kathleen Canizaro and her husband Richard of Wilmington, N.C., Stephen Perrault and his wife Jackie of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Brian Perrault and his wife Cecily of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; cherished grandmother to Lee, Savanna, Danny, Yvonne, Lisa, Kristen, Tony, Michael, Stephen, Matthew, Courtney and Haukea; and great-grandmother to Victoria, Gladys, Lee, Siena, Sophia, Monterey, Landon, Avery, and Jade. Visiting hours at Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water Street in Rockland on Thursday, Nov. 21, 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Friday at 9 a.m., at St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington Street, Norwell. Interment at Holy Family Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019