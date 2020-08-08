Pauline Sugrue

Pauline (Lunny) Sugrue, ( of Weymouth formerly of Dorchester passed away on August 6th, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years of the late R. Mike Sugrue. Loving mother of Maura Doyle and her husband John of Weymouth and Tim Sugrue and his wife Hillary of Millis. Cherished Nana of Norah, Aidan and Patrick Sugrue all of Millis and John Henry and Michael Doyle both of Weymouth. Sister of Barbara Miller of Dorchester, Peggy Glynn of Milton, Alice Sheehan of Quincy, Bro. Richard Lunny C.F.X., Thomas Lunny and Daniel Lunny all of Scituate. Pauline is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Pauline worked as a secretary at Saint Gregory Church for over 20 years before retiring. Most importantly Pauline will be remembered by her family as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend to all. Her family was the cornerstone of her life. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her. Visiting hours on Monday 4-7PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, Dorchester Lower Mills. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Donations in memory of Pauline may be made to St. Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02124.



