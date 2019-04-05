|
Pearl "Ruby" (Hand) Maloney, 92, of Bridgewater, died April 3, 2019, in her home, after a long battle with dementia. She was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband Gerald "Jerry" Maloney. They spent most of their time traveling with military but did eventually settle down in Weymouth. She was a wonderful and caring mother to Sue, Pat, Terry and Cat, as she always called them; she leaves behind Susan Mansfield of Rockland and her two sons Michael Jr. and Casey and his wife Julie; Patrick Maloney and his wife Laura from Florida and their two sons John and his wife Kayla and Sean Patrick; Teresa Kimbrough of Bridgewater and her three children Andraya, Patrick and Ian; Cathleen Doyle and her husband William and their two children Joshua and his wife Elizabeth and Jennifer and her husband Patrick. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. She was born in Long Island, N.Y., in 1927. She worked for many years at Electroswitch in Weymouth. On Wednesday and Saturdays, she would play bingo. When she retired from working, she spent most of her time gardening and baking. As everyone would always say she could plant a stick and it would come to life. With her smiling face and a wave, she would greet anyone from the UPS man to a neighbor with raisin bread and brownies. Known by many as Nani, she spent many years taking care of her grandchildren before the onset of her dementia. In her 92 years she touched the lives of many with her kind and generous nature. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday, April 8, at 12:30 in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019