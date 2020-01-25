Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:15 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
518 Washington Street
Whitman, MA
Peggy T. "Margaret" (Quirk) Jones, 74, of Whitman, beloved wife of the late Gary W. Jones for 47 years, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her 5 children, sons, Paul and his wife Kimberly (Lavigne), Kevin, Thomas, David, and daughter, Kelli; her two loving brothers, Paul Robert Quirk of Brockton and Joseph William Quirk Sr. of Cape Cod; her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her services will be Friday, January 31, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, 518 Washington Street, Whitman. A private burial will be held at a later date. By request all other services are omitted. In lieu of flowers, Peggy suggests memorial contributions to be made on her behalf to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020
