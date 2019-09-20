|
Perla Elaine (Horne) Olsen, of Hull, died September 17, 2019. Perla retired as the director of the Hull Housing Authority. She adored her family and loved spending time with them. She would always put others before herself and help anyone in need. Perla will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Beloved wife of John W. Olsen of Hull. Cherished mother of Scott McDonald of Hull, Paula (McDonald) Naab and her husband Mark of New Port Richey, Fla., Stephen McDonald and his wife Stephania of N.Y., Timothy McDonald of Hull, Kathleen Poor and her husband Ronald of Holbrook, Jacquelyn Morris of Holbrook, John Olsen Jr. and his wife TimmieJo of Hampstead, N.H., and Michael Olsen and his wife Cindy of Spartanburg, S.C. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull at 10 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Perla may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 20, 2019