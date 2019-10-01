|
Perry Atchley Thomas, 80, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2019. He fought a brave battle against pulmonary fibrosis and cancer with a grateful heart. Perry was born in Princeton, Ill., December 22, 1938, and grew up in Springfield, Ill. He went to Springfield High School where he was a "lightning fast" scatback, and leading ground gainer on the football team. He graduated in 1957. He attended Eastern Illinois University on a football scholarship. A natural salesman, he spent his career as a manufacturer's representative. He owned P. A. Thomas Inc., and was committed to his wonderful loyal employees. Strategic avoider of all things domestic, Perry was an avid golfer. He started playing at Pembroke Country Club in 1973 and made many lifelong friends at courses near and far, including Rockland Golf Course, Plymouth Country Club, Squirrel Run and Bear Lakes of West Palm Beach, Fla. Perry cherished the comradery always present at the 19th hole. He would never pass up a chance to share a beer at the Cold Spring Club in Plymouth, miss a night at Poopsies with his beloved Hanover friends, or forget to bet on a football game. Perry enjoyed life to the fullest, he will be missed but not forgotten. Perry is survived by his wife, Judy of 59 years. He is also survived by his loving children, Laura and Robert Botelho of Hull, their children, Christina, Caroline and Jake, and 1 great-grandchild; Craig Thomas and Denise Deignan of East Bridgewater, and their children, Shawn and Nicole, Cathy Thomas of Plymouth, Sheryl and Eric Goodwin of Marshfield, their children, Tyler and Alta. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Doll of Fortson, Ga., and her family. Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edith Thomas of Springfield, Ill. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, Kingston, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Perry's daughter Cathy, memorial donations may be made to Reach Inc., 20 Middle Street, Plymouth, MA. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Cranberry Hospice, Dr. James Koomey and the Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess South.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019