|
|
Peter "Pete" Ricciarelli, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away at his Florida home peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a quick illness with bladder cancer with his friends, and his daughter Carol by his side. He was born in Quincy on June 30th, 1934 to Decimo "Frank" and Vera (DiBona) Ricciarelli. Beloved husband, of the late Helen "Patsy" (Ryan) Ricciarelli. He is the friend of Viola Pater of Florida / Ohio. He is survived by his 5 children Lianne of The Villages, Florida, Michael and his wife Pennie of Bellingham Mass, Carol White of Mount Dora, Florida, Peter and his wife Ann Marie of Whitman, Mass and Scott of Pembroke, Mass. Pete is also survived by his brother Michael and his wife Frances of Scituate. He was pre deceased by his other brothers Paul and Ronnie. He is survived by 6 grandchildren Jason, Timothy, Joshua, Evan, Leah and Erin and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pete and Patsy married on September 29th, 1956. They moved to Quincy and then ended up in Braintree to raise their 5 children. As their children matured to adults, they began to snow bird in North Myers Florida a few months in winter. They purchased their second home, 20 years ago, at Lazy Days. After Patsy passed in 2008, he continued to go to Florida over the winter months, spending his summer in Massachusetts. He met Viola "Vi" Pater there and they spent time together dancing, going to flea markets and travelling to Alaska, Italy and Austria. They also spent some time in Ohio where Vi is originally from. Pete Served in the army during the Korea war. Pete worked for Brinks Armored Truck security for many years and then worked at Raytheon in Wayland Massachusetts as a machine mechanic. After retiring he also spent several years working with his son Peter, helping him with his Painting and Wallpapering business. He was an avid golfer, liked playing darts and bowling. He liked to eat in the North End (specifically at Paglucia's on Parameter Street). He also loved being with his grand and great grand children. There will be a celebration of his life at Lazy Days, North Fort Myers Florida on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. There also will be funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in Weymouth, Mass. on February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends invited to this funeral Mass. Burial will be private at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020