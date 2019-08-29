|
Peter B. Dwight, age 58, of Hillsboro, N.H., formerly of Scituate, Mass., passed away on August 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Gerald E. Dwight Sr. and Shirley (Andrews) Dwight; brother of Jerry and his wife Linda, Michael and his friend Rita, and the late Dennis. He will be dearly missed by his loving niece, Tracy Dwight Baron; and his nephew, Brandon; as well as many, many true friends. Peter spent his entire career in the broadcasting industry. His hobbies included make some home movie "spoofs" with friends just to have a good time. When cable TV was just getting started, he was very active in local programming and produced shows for local broadcast. His "Trivia Show" developed a small cult following. For the past 12 years, Peter had worked as a Master Control Technician at WMUR Channel 9 in Manchester, N.H. He loved his job and especially the people he worked with. Peter was an avid skier and loved the sport, even working part time at Pat's Peak, the local ski area. He loved the outdoors. He spent all the time he could enjoying the beauty, peace and solitude it brought to him. On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. there will be a memorial service at the Pat's Peak Ski Lodge, 686 Flanders Road, Henniker, N.H., followed by a luncheon in his honor. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in his memory. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019