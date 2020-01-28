|
|
Peter D. Smellie, of Norwell, age 80, passed away January 21, 2020 after a long illness. Peter graduated from Norwell High School and attended Stevens Institute of Technology in NJ. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer Manager at Butler Automatic prior to his retirement. A lifelong resident of Norwell, he became very involved in town politics and could often be seen at election time holding a sign for one of his compatriots. He served as Selectmen, Moderator, Advisory Board Member and many other town committees. Peter was an avid outdoorsman and a member of Old Colony Sportsmans Association. He also looked forward to his annual excursion to Moosehead Lake in Maine with his camper and a faithful companion. Peter leaves behind his loving family, wife, Cynthia (Russell) Smellie; son, Peter W. Smellie of Norwell and wife Natalie DiCecca; daughter, Lorelei Mucci of Newton; daughter, Suzanne Larson of Pelham, NH, and husband Eric. He was Grandpa Peter to Ben Larson, Josh Larson and Ethan Ecsedy and Papa to Charlotte and Isla Smellie. He will also be missed by Daisy, Sleeve and Bear. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by a service of remembrance at McNamara Sparrell Funeral home located on 30 Central Street, Norwell. Burial will be private. Donations in Peters memory may be made to Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Justice Cushing Hwy, Scituate, MA 02066 or online at https://scituateanimalshelter.org/. To sign an online guest book, please visit. www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020