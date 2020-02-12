|
Peter G. Laugelle, age 85 of Cohasset, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 9, 2020. Born and raised in Cohasset, Peter lived in the Laugelle family home his whole life. Peter graduated from Norfolk Agricultural School. He worked for the Town of Cohasset as Tree & Park Superintendent from 1974 until his retirement in 2000. He also was a Special Police Officer in the late 1950s. He Served on various boards and committees and often volunteered wherever he was needed. Peter also was a popular bartender at the American Legion Post in Cohasset. He was known for his larger than life Saturday Hamburgers. Peter also loved lobstering in his spare time and was known to give away lobsters for fundraisers. Peter leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Patricia A. (Galligan) He was the devoted father of Mary L. Snow and her husband Kenneth, Peter G. Jr. and Christopher all of Cohasset. Peter was the beloved grandfather of Jessica, Samantha, Hannah and Samuel and Beloved Great Grandfather to Joe, Julia, Layla and Lyanna. Brother to Joseph, Ann & Lucy and the late Louis, Anthony, Rocco, Barbara, Rose, Mary, Josephine and his twin Pauline. Family and friends are invited Visiting Hours on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4-8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street (across from St. Anthony Church) Cohasset. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthonys Church, Cohasset. Burial will be private. If desired, donations in Peters memory may be made to The Norwell Visiting Nurses Association, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA. 02061 or George H. Mealy Post #118 Scholarship Fund, 98 Summer Street, Cohasset, MA 02025.To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020