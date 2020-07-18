1/1
Peter G. Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Gordon Olson, of Plymouth, passed away in his home after a long illness on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 70. Peter is survived by his girlfriend, Jeri; three children, Jennifer, Matthew and Gregory; three grandchildren, Gabriella, Gus, Hannah; and brother, Mark. Peter was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Anybody who knew Peter knew that he loved to spend his time either on the golf course or on the water fishing. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. A service will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bartlett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bartlett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved