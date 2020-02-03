|
Peter J. "Pete" Barbati, of Randolph, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on January 30, 2020, at the age of 52. Born in Boston, Pete grew up in Randolph and graduated from Blue Hills Regional High School, Class of 1985. Peter worked as a heavy equipment operator, most recently with Feeney Bros. Construction Co. for the past 6 years. Pete played football for Blue Hills and was an avid hockey player. He was a talented musician and played the drums for his band "Cold Tea". He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Pete will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Pete was the dear son of Victor J. Barbati of Braintree and the late Kathleen B. (Connolly) Barbati. Devoted brother of Joseph Barbati of Randolph, James Barbati and his wife Kristine of Bridgewater, Mary Teresa Slavinsky and her husband Stephen of Randolph, Victor Barbati and his wife Lorianne of Norwell and John Barbati of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, February 4, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 211 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Oncology Department, 55 Fruit St., 7th Floor, Boston, MA 02114. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020