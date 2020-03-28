|
Peter J. Fagan, of Whitman, died March 26, 2020. Peter was born and raised in Weymouth and lived in Hanson for many years before residing in Whitman. He worked for Lawn Doctor in Whitman. Peter enjoyed kayaking on the pond, trips to the beach in Plymouth, watching westerns and spending time outdoors in the beautiful weather. He was a devoted family man and was so grateful to have met his new grandson. He will be profoundly missed. He was the devoted father of Jill Delaney and her husband Devlin of Hanson and Tim Fagan of Whitman; cherished "Papa Pete" to Finnegan Delaney; husband of Lois (Marsh) Fagan of Pembroke; loving brother of Reginamaria "Rusty" Fagan-Brown of Rockland, Nancy Hilliard of Kan., Lawrence Fagan of Weymouth, David Fagan of Weymouth, Michael Fagan of Maine, Thomas Fagan of Weymouth, Kevin Fagan of Weymouth, Paul Fagan of Fla., Patricia Burke of Fla., Joseph Fagan of Fla., the late Christopher, Robert and Francis Fagan and Judith Byrne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Although we cannot gather together with Peter's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Transportation Program, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020