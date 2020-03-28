The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Fagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Fagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. Fagan Obituary
Peter J. Fagan, of Whitman, died March 26, 2020. Peter was born and raised in Weymouth and lived in Hanson for many years before residing in Whitman. He worked for Lawn Doctor in Whitman. Peter enjoyed kayaking on the pond, trips to the beach in Plymouth, watching westerns and spending time outdoors in the beautiful weather. He was a devoted family man and was so grateful to have met his new grandson. He will be profoundly missed. He was the devoted father of Jill Delaney and her husband Devlin of Hanson and Tim Fagan of Whitman; cherished "Papa Pete" to Finnegan Delaney; husband of Lois (Marsh) Fagan of Pembroke; loving brother of Reginamaria "Rusty" Fagan-Brown of Rockland, Nancy Hilliard of Kan., Lawrence Fagan of Weymouth, David Fagan of Weymouth, Michael Fagan of Maine, Thomas Fagan of Weymouth, Kevin Fagan of Weymouth, Paul Fagan of Fla., Patricia Burke of Fla., Joseph Fagan of Fla., the late Christopher, Robert and Francis Fagan and Judith Byrne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Although we cannot gather together with Peter's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Transportation Program, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now