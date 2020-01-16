|
Peter J. McLaughlin, 64, died Monday, January 13, 2020 peacefully at home after a courageous three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Peter grew up in Hanson and was the son of Nancy E. (Tucker) McLaughlin and the late George E. McLaughlin. He attended Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, Class of 1973, and then earned his bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. As a teenager, Peter was involved with the Boy Scouts and summered each year at Camp Squanto in Plymouth. He was proud of earning his Eagle Badge and enjoyed mentoring other scouts as he grew older, and for many years was scoutmaster of Troup 34 in Hanson. Peter moved from Hanson to Plymouth, where he began his own business of Sonic Seasonings, a stereo equipment sales venture. This later evolved into PM Systems - a successful audio visual installation company. He was well-known within the Plymouth community. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, kayaking, photography and traveling. His trips took him throughout New England and into Canada. He would always have great stories to tell upon his return and of the people he met and the food he ate. More importantly, Peter was well-known for his love of family, his friends and his ever present faith in God. His cancer diagnosis didn't get him down, he accepted his prognosis with dignity and considered his illness a personal challenge. He truly believed every day was a gift from God. He is survived by his three sons, Timothy J. McLaughlin of Plymouth, Patrick J. McLaughlin of Orleans, Colin D. McLaughlin and his wife Kellyn of E. Providence, Rhode Island, and their mother Maura Higgins McLaughlin of Plymouth. He was the brother of Julie A. LaChance, her husband Arthur of Sandwich, Laurie J. Armstrong, her husband Jim and Jean L. Kelly and her husband Michael, all of Hanson. He leaves behind his devoted and beloved companion of ten years, Sandi Birdsall, who has been by his side lovingly. Peter's family is thankful she was part of his life. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (near Cordage Park), on Tuesday, January 21, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. in the Chiltonville Church, River Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to Heifer International through www.heifer.org or to the Missions Fund at Chiltonville Congregational Church, 6 River Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 16, 2020