Peter McCarthy, age 76, of Weymouth passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Peter was raised and educated in Scituate, where he learned to love the sea. During his years in Scituate, Peter worked on his family's lobster boat prior to joining the Army. When he returned he attended Boston Architectural Center prior to a long career in architectural engineering. He married his beloved wife of sixteen years, Jean, in 2004 and had lived in Weymouth ever since. Peter and Jean loved to travel especially to Aruba, had many fond memories aboard their boat the "Lady J", and wintering in Florida. Peter also participated by riding and volunteering in the Pan Mass Challenge, a cause that is so close to his heart. He was also a member of the Marshfield Country Club, Wessagusset Yacht Club, and Hingham Shipyard. Peter will be missed for his caring, fun personality and will never be forgotten for the impact he has had on so many. Peter is survived by his loving wife Jean McCarthy (Willy) of Weymouth. He was the father of Erin McCarthy of Quincy and the late Sean McCarthy, brother of Paul McCarthy, and also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Peter on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place immediately following the service at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations may be made in memory of Peter to the Pan Mass Challenge at www.PMC.org
