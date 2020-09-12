1/
Peter McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter McCarthy, age 76, of Weymouth passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Peter was raised and educated in Scituate, where he learned to love the sea. During his years in Scituate, Peter worked on his family's lobster boat prior to joining the Army. When he returned he attended Boston Architectural Center prior to a long career in architectural engineering. He married his beloved wife of sixteen years, Jean, in 2004 and had lived in Weymouth ever since. Peter and Jean loved to travel especially to Aruba, had many fond memories aboard their boat the "Lady J", and wintering in Florida. Peter also participated by riding and volunteering in the Pan Mass Challenge, a cause that is so close to his heart. He was also a member of the Marshfield Country Club, Wessagusset Yacht Club, and Hingham Shipyard. Peter will be missed for his caring, fun personality and will never be forgotten for the impact he has had on so many. Peter is survived by his loving wife Jean McCarthy (Willy) of Weymouth. He was the father of Erin McCarthy of Quincy and the late Sean McCarthy, brother of Paul McCarthy, and also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Peter on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place immediately following the service at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations may be made in memory of Peter to the Pan Mass Challenge at www.PMC.org. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com for directions or online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
06:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved