Peter Patten Kelley, 78, of Scituate, MA died on April 19, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Peter was born on September 27, 1941 in Holyoke, MA. He was the fourth of seven children born to Maurice J. Kelley and Katherine (Patten) Kelley. Peter was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Fitzmaurice (Fitzy) Kelley, James (Jimmy) Kelley, and Kevin J. Kelley. Peter graduated from South Hadley High School in 1959. After high school he spent some time in Harwich Port working at the Wychmere Harbor Club. He left the Cape and headed back to Western MA and began working at the House of Walsh in Amherst. It was there that he met his first wife, Sandra (Walsh) Kelley of Williamstown, MA. Peter joined the US Navy in 1964 serving on USS Tripoli. Peter received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Peter and Sandra were stationed in Chula Vista, CA until 1967 when they returned to Amherst. Peter, Sandra and their two daughters Susan and Kate resided in Hadley, MA for several years. He opened a mens clothing store, Pattens LTD, in Northampton, MA in 1988. He married his second wife Heidi (Bosshardt) Kelley in 1989. Peter received his BA in Business from the UMASS Amherst in 1996. In 2001 Peter and Heidi and their two daughters, Devon and Morgan, moved to Coral Springs FL. From Florida, Peter, Heidi and the girls moved to Penn Valley, CA in 2005. Peter moved to Scituate in 2012. Peter loved and was very proud of his four daughters, whom he always referred to as numbers 1, ,2, 3, and 4. He was also a proud grandfather to Gillian and Mallory Hahn. In addition to his family, Peter loved playing darts, flying, skiing (from Stratton to the Swiss Alps), sailing in the Caribbean and spending time at the beach (especially Cape Cod). Peter leaves behind his daughters, Susan Hahn and her husband Jonathan and granddaughters Gillian and Mallory of Norwell, MA; Kate Kelley of Marshfield, MA, Devon Kelley of Boston, MA and Morgan Kelley of Seattle, WA. Peter is also survived by his siblings N. Kelley Barrows Jipson of Kissimmee FL, Paul J. Kelley and his wife Carol of Harwich Port and Catherine Kelley Fredette and her husband Barry of South Hadley. Peter also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020