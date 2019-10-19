|
Peter R. Anderson, of Randolph, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on October 17, 2019, at the age of 70. Peter was born and educated in Brockton. He was the owner of a commercial cleaning company for 50 years, specializing in office and medical buildings, before retiring in 2018. Peter was very artistic and enjoyed painting, gardening and stamp collecting. He was a man of faith, a communicant of St. Francis, as well as devoted to the rosary. Peter was a kind and caring man who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of Janice Anderson. Loving father of Patrice Ellen Anderson of NH and Peter Richard Anderson II of Randolph. Devoted brother of Hans Anderson and his wife Carolyn of Randolph, Flora W. Andresen of South Yarmouth and Roberta C. Andresen of Raynham. Peter is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 20, from 4-7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019