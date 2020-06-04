Peter Sorgi, age 98, a long-time resident of Braintree, died peacefully after a brief illness on May 30, 2020 in Hingham at the home of his daughter, Claudia and son in law Douglas Briggs with his wife Lea by his side. Mr. Sorgi was born in Boston's South End to immigrant parents, Diamante and Ester (Ricci) Sorgi. He was the youngest and last surviving sibling of eight children: Aladino, John, Gencena Muccini, Grace Muccini, Felicia Richardson, Lorenzo and Emma Oronte. His parents, and later a brother, owned and operated an Italian family market in the South End for nearly 60 years and he worked along with his siblings at the store. He was the only member of his family to graduate from college He was the husband of Lea (Perfetti) with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage in April. Together they raised and educated seven children: Lawrence (Elizabeth) of Marblehead, Claudia Sorgi (K. Douglas Briggs) of Hingham, David (Julie) of Quincy, Mia of Quincy, Jean Alessandro (Gregory) of Braintree, Carolyn Wegman (John) of Sandwich and Laura Sorgi/Concannon (Kevin) of Hingham. Peter also had 18 grandchildren: Alexandra and Mark Sorgi; Nelson and Cecilia Briggs, Christina Sorgi, Stephanie Best, Peter and Rosemary Sorgi, Carina and Joe Alessandro, James, Elizabeth and Jennifer Wegman, Lea, Harrison, Terrence, Andrew and Helen Concannon and 2 great-grandchildren and one due in July. He was a graduate of Boston English H.S. and earned a college degree with honors in three years at Northeastern University. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the Eighth Armored Division Thundering Herd in the European theatre in combat. Upon his return to Boston, he entered Boston University School of Law through the G.I. Bill. After employment at the Internal Revenue Service, in 1965 he joined his dear friend the late Charles W. Sullivan, Esq. and they founded the firm Sullivan and Sorgi and Dimmock, Attorneys at Law. The practice specialized in the areas of taxation, estate planning and corporate law. A true believer in the power of education, he found the time to obtain a Masters Degree in Law from Boston University and also teach courses at Suffolk University's School of Law. Mr. Sorgi continued practicing law for the remainder of his life, some 54 years. The firm continues through his law partner, Charles W. Sullivan, Jr., son David and daughter Mia. Mr. Sorgi's siblings would always mention that during the Great Depression, his mother provided free food for needy people that came to their store. He endured a difficult childhood, losing his father at the age of eleven the week before Christmas. The struggle of the poor working man was manifested in his affinity for the writings of Charles Dickens. True to his passion for encouraging learning and never forgetting his humble beginnings, he and his wife established educational scholarships which benefited many worthy students. Known for his analytical mind and fierce devotion to the written word, he truly embodied the term lifelong learner. An early investor in Apple, he embraced Apple products, even visiting the Genius Bar as a nonagenarian where he engaged with the Apple workers. Truly a man among men, his son-in-law once said that he was the only man he knew who wore a necktie to shovel snow! He was a tireless advocate for his clients throughout his life. Lea and Peter traveled extensively throughout their marriage and in February, spent a week in Aruba. He was a bona fide bibliophile, had a curious mind, read more than a book a day to the end and completed the crossword puzzle daily. Peter and Lea were long time members of the Neighborhood Club in Quincy. He also was involved in the Clover Club of Boston for many years. Last year, on Pearl Harbor Day, he was honored at Quincy High School along with 30 veterans of World War II. His grandson noted that he was the first veteran to stand up and salute the flag during the National Anthem. A true child of the Great Depression and what is known as the "Greatest Generation", Mr. Sorgi was modest, self-effacing, earnest, frugal, made no excuses and was industrious. A striver from birth, he believed that adversity makes you stronger. He had many sayings and truisms including, "the harder you work, the luckier you get" and "work smarter, not harder. He would frequently say: "We are as happy as we allow ourselves to be." He will be missed by his family and friends and remembered for his rock solid integrity and fiscal probity. Funeral services will be limited to the immediate family due to restrictions and internment at Bourne National Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message pleae visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or Catholic Charities 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 4, 2020.