|
|
Peter V. Belmonte Jr. of Quincy and formerly of South Boston died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was 80. Born and raised in South Boston, he was the son of the late Peter V. and Fanny (Vella) Belmonte. Peter graduated from South Boston High School with the Class of 1958. Following high school, Peter joined the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, soon became a foreman, and worked as a proud member for over 30 years. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built over the years. When Peter was younger, he played both the French Horn and Trumpet with the Lt. Norman Prince "Princemen" Drum and Bugle Corps. He was also a member of the first Little League team in Boston. In his spare time, Peter enjoyed being at home with his family, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He loved his house and was proud of all the work he put into building it for his family. In his retirement, Peter and his wife enjoyed traveling and always planning their day with something fun to do. Peter was a genuine, honest and selfless person. Everyone knew that he loved them by his actions and care he provided. There wasn't anything Peter wouldn't do for the people he loved and cared for. His love and strong work ethic are his legacy that continues through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. Peter was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kathy" (O'Brien) Belmonte. The two married on September 2, 1961 at Gate of Heaven Parish in South Boston. Together they shared 58 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Lisa C. Belmonte of Quincy, Peter V. Belmonte III and his wife Sharon of Bridgewater and Michael J. Belmonte and his fiancee Christin Donovan of Plymouth. Peter was the loving grandfather of Michael J. Belmonte Jr., Sean C. Belmonte and Amanda R. Belmonte, all of Rockland. He was the dear brother of Richard Belmonte of South Boston, Janice Belmonte of South Boston, the late Fay Medico and the late Thomas Belmonte. Peter is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, November 10, 3 - 7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be sent to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019