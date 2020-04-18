|
|
Peter W. LaRosee, age 69, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on April 12, 2020. Peter grew up in Newton and has lived most recently in Quincy. Peter was a self- employed truck driver for many years. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (MacMillan) LaRosee. Devoted father of Lisa Tber and her husband Habib of Manchester, N.H Loving grandfather of Sherine, Zakaria, Hanaa, Ayya, and Zayn, who loved him in return. Beloved brother of Waldon LaRosee and his wife Frannie of Weymouth. Former husband of Deborah LaRosee of Sudbury. Uncle of Eric and Kerry. Son of the late Waldon and Ruth LaRosee. Due to the virus situation burial in Blue Hill Cemetery is private and a funeral will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Sacred Heart Church, 75 Commercial St., Weymouth, MA 02188. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Pope Nursing Home for their professional and compassionate care. Arrangements by the Clancy -Lucid Funeral Home in Weymouth Landing. To leave a message for his family, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020