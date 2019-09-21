Home

Philip A. Baldassini Sr.

Philip A. Baldassini Sr. Obituary
Philip A. Baldassini Sr. of West Quincy passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at age 85. A Korean War veteran, U.S. Navy, he was a lifelong Quincy resident. Before retiring, he worked as a painter for the city of Quincy and previously for General Dynamics. The beloved husband of the late Madelyn T. (Mischner) Baldassini, Philip was the loving father of Richard Baldassini of Quincy, Philip Baldassini Jr. of Braintree, Barbara Kasanoff of Orange and Patricia Szymaniak of Seminole, Fla.; dear brother of Joseph F. Baldassini of Braintree and Rosalie J. Francis of Braintree. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, September 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Monday, there will be a funeral service at 9 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial with military honors is at St. Mary's Cemetery, W. Quincy. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 21, 2019
