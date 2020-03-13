|
Philip A. DelRosso Sr., age 87, of S. Weymouth, and formerly of Braintree, passed away surrounded by loving family, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Phil was born and raised in Italy. He came to the United States when he was 16 and started working immediately as a mechanic to help support his family. Phil married his beloved wife Claire in 1956. Phil and Claire started a family in Florida then lived in Quincy and Braintree prior to retiring to S. Weymouth. He retired from the Gillette Company after many years. Phil enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, and the beach but most of all enjoyed spending time with family. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Claire DelRosso (Bersani). He is survived by his loving children, Phil DelRosso Jr. and the late Donna of Plymouth, John DelRosso and his wife Donna of N.H., David DelRosso and his wife Kimberly of Pembroke, and Diana Maccorrone and her husband Paul of Weymouth. Phil is also survived by his cherished eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and his siblings, Joseph, Columbia, Lena, Lucia, and Michael. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Phil on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Monday morning at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to a funeral Mass which will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations may be made in memory of Phil to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020