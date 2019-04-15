Mr. Philip F. Buddy Pitts Jr., of Weymouth, died April 11, 2019. Philip was born in Boston, and had lived in Quincy for many years. He worked at the Quincy Shipyard as a general foreman for many years before his retirement. Philip was a very proud vietnam veteran serving with the United States Marines. He always enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and attending there sporting events. Beloved husband and best friend of 50 years to Frances L. (Lombardi) Pitts. Loving father of David Pitts and his wife, Kelly, of Halifax, and Tracy Antonowicz and her husband, Steve, of Plymouth. Brother of Laurel Elliott of Brandon, Fla. and the late Robert, Steven, and David Pitts. Brother-in-law of Richard Lombardi and his wife, Connie, of Quincy, and Tony Wynands of New Boston, N.H. Grandfather of Alyssa, Tori, Kayla, Jordan, Cameron, and Bailey. Great-grandfather of Mason and Liam. Also survived by many lifelong dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045 Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary