Philip Paul Jenkins, of Halifax, passed away on December 21, 2019. Phil was born on July 14, 1948, and grew up in Weymouth, graduating from Weymouth High School in 1966. Phil was a proud veteran who received two Purple Hearts for his service during the Vietnam War. Phil was predeceased by his parents, Wyverne and Irene (Vallencourt) Jenkins and his sister, Joanne Litchfield. He is survived by his daughter, Renee Hobart and husband Jason of Pembroke; and his daughter, Liane Tinsley and husband Patrick of Natick; his brother, David Jenkins and wife Maureen of Weymouth; two sisters, Susan Dyer of South Carolina and Sharon Hodgkinson and husband Jeff of Arizona; his brother-in-law, Richard Litchfield of Plymouth; his aunt, Teresa Vallencourt of Brockton; as well as many nieces and nephews. "Fishing Papa", as he was called, was also the proud grandfather to Alex and Casey Hobart of Pembroke, Patrick and Kellan Tinsley of Natick; and a beloved grand dog named Hot Dog. Visiting hours will be held on January 5 from 2-5 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Private burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's memory to one of the following organizations, Disabled American Veterans, dav.org, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 2, 2020