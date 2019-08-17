|
Philip P. Morris of Plymouth formerly of Braintree passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joan Morris (Duggan). Loving father of Carole Sessine and her husband Michael of Pembroke and the late Johanna Brennan and Philip Morris. Brother of the late Anna, Paul and Robert Morris. Cherished grandfather of Martin and Henry Brennan, Michael and Alexandra Sessine and Anna Morris. Father in law to Martin Brennan and Kelly Morris. Phil is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Philip was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He entered the Army in 1945 and proudly served in WWII. He later met and married the love of his life Joan (Duggan) Morris and raised their family in Braintree. Phil worked for many years in the Auto sales industry. He enjoyed the company of good friends and family, Frank Sinatra music, and driving cars. Most of all Phil loved his family who were truly the most important aspect of his life. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi, 856 Washington Street, Braintree. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hour will be prior to the Mass from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Milton. Interment in Milton Cemetery, Milton. See www.dolanfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019