Philip R. Burnham, 85, passed away on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret 'Peggy' Duggan and children Philip R. Jr., Pamela H. (Ganley) and Marjorie B. (Karas) and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Olive M. (Wright) and Laurence H. Burnham, a sister Roberta I. (Ellis) and a brother, Roger. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1953 and from the Franklin Technical Institute in 1956. He first worked as a shipyard draftsman and later owned Wrights Greenhouses and Insurance for 43 years. He was an active member of the Hilltop Athletic Association, The Jones River Village Historical Association, a committee member of Troop 49 Kingston, Boy Scouts of America, a member of the First Parish Church Unitarian Universalist of Kingston, the Cornerstone Masonic Lodge of Duxbury and was on the board of the Silver Lake, previously Hilltop, Basketball Association. He was retired after 35 years from the Kingston Call Fire Department and was an active member and Captain of the Kingston Fire Department Engine Company #1. He enjoyed organizing and chairing the annual Kingston Memorial Day Parades. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends and traveling, especially to the island of Barbados. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Monday, July 20, from 4:00 to 8:00PM. A funeral service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Tuesday, July 21, at 10:00AM. Interment at the Evergreen Cemetery will directly follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hilltop Athletic Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 12, Kingston MA, 02364.



