|
|
Philip Von Iderstein, 72, of Scituate and Marshfield passed away on July 9, 2019, after a year-long illness. Philip was born February 13, 1947, the son of the late Irl and Madeleine (Bailey) Von Iderstein. He was raised and educated in Scituate, and attended UMass-Boston. He acquired his plumbing and master plumber's license and started his own business, Vonco Mechanical, which he operated for over 30 years. He grew up in a musical family and had a great love of singing. Phil was in the band, "The Features" during his high school years and won the Boston Battle of the Bands. He was a member of the Duxbury Players and performed in several productions. He was also a member of the Cohasset Congregational Church choir and the lead in their Gilbert and Sullivan shows. Phil was an avid golfer and a member of Scituate Country Club in the early 1970s and 1980s. He joined Hatherly Country Club in the 1990s and was an active member until his illness. He enjoyed planting and tending his vegetable gardens and sharing his "crop". He is survived by his wife, Adelisa Barbosa; his children, Cindia Norton of Scituate and her husband Paul, Erica Riley of Cohasset and her husband Michael, Laura Herrald of Hingham and her husband Tyler, Kyle Von Iderstein of Hingham and his wife Casey (Haight). He will be sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren, his sister, Priscilla Cahill of Scituate; nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Mary Jean Von Iderstein of Marina Bay. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., Scituate. The burial will be private for family in Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's memory may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA 02066. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 11, 2019