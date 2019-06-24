|
Philip Wesley Delano, Jr. 91 of Kingston, Mass., a long-time resident of Duxbury, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Philip was born in Duxbury on June 20, 1928 to Henrietta (Goerke) and Philip W. Delano Sr. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Duxbury High School in 1946. Philip went on to attend Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts earning a degree in Animal Husbandry. Upon graduation, he returned to Duxbury to work on the family farm. Philip served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Man's Badge for Meritorious Service. Upon discharge, he married his beloved bride of 64 years, Barbara (Leonard) on July 19, 1952 in Long Beach, California. They settled in Duxbury and Philip began his 33 years of service with New England Telephone (Verizon). Phil retired in 1989 and remained active. He played golf daily at North Hill Country Club and was an avid outdoorsman, tending to his tree farm and garden. Philip is predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara and a brother, Charles Martin. He is survived by his sister, Justine Fontaine, two daughters, Tracilee O'Neill (Stephen) of Bernardsville, N.J. and Leslie McCarthy (Joseph) of Duxbury, and 6 loving grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, from 5 - 8 p.m. at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Private burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Duxbury Senior Center, Social Day Program, C/O Duxbury COA, P.O. Box 2113, Duxbury MA 02331. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 24, 2019