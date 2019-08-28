|
|
Philip W. Hunt Jr. of Hull, died on August 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving father of Philip W. Hunt, III of Foxboro, Julie Rohlfing of Weymouth and the late Daniel Hunt. Cherished grandpa of Philip IV, Melanie, Hailey and Brooke. Loving son of Margaret "Peggy" (Medico) Hunt and the late Philip W. Hunt, Sr. Devoted brother of Sandra, Diane, Donna, Joanne and Paul. Philip is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in St. Ann's Church, Hull prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church 11 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Philip may be made to the Hull Veterans Counsel, 253 Atlantic Ave., Hull, MA 02045 - Attn: Veterans Service Office. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019