Philomena F. Fico
Philomena F. (Abundo) Fico, age 93, of Braintree passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5th. She was married for 64 years to the late Crescenzo Fico. She was the beloved mother to her 4 children: Teresa Fico, Ann Fico, Francis Fico and Diana Fitzgerald, and loving mother-in-law to Gina Fico and James Fitzgerald. She was a proud grandmother to her 4 grandchildren: Sophia, James II and Nicholas Fitzgerald and Catherine Fico. Philomena is also survived by her brother Frank Abundo and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers John and Peter and by her sisters Alva and Jenny. Philomena grew up in the South End of Boston. She attended Holy Trinity (German) Church and graduated in 1945 from Cathedral High. She met her husband while spending the summer with family in Afragola, Italy and married in 1953. Philomena worked for Rust Craft Company and the City of Boston Welfare Department before leaving to care full time for her husband and children. No matter what she was doing, she always remained a devoted, loving mother who put her children first. Later in life, she adored her grandchildren and loved watching them as well as spending time with family reminiscing over stories while looking through old photos. She also found great enjoyment in walking, daily grocery shopping, game shows, her husbands cooking, and certainly loved her sweets. She will be greatly missed for her warm personality and big heart. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday August 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the Braintree Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St., at 12 noon on Monday August 10th, followed by a graveside service at the Blue Hill Cemetery at 700 West St., Braintree at 1:15 PM.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2020.
