Philomena M. "Phyllis" (Noviello) Ritchie of Quincy, passed away with her family by her side on December 9, 2019. She was 92. Philomena grew up in Roxbury, later moving to Quincy and Weymouth. She worked for many years as a corsetiere at Lady Grace in Pembroke, Braintree and Quincy. Philomena adored her family and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed shopping, cooking, traveling and visits to the beach. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late John W. Ritchie. Loving mother of John Ritchie and his wife Denise of Boxford, Eileen Sechovicz and her husband Jerry of Weymouth, Frederick Ritchie and his partner Joseph Burke Jr. of Quincy, Theresa Katsilieris and her husband Nick of Hingham, William Ritchie and his wife Paula of Abington, Mary Ritchie, Det Capt. MSP and her wife Kathy Bush of Framingham, and Joseph Ritchie and his wife Christine of Weymouth. Proud Noni to Sara, Nicole, George, Christina, Michael, Cassandra, Meghan, Joseph, Brooke, Ryan and William and great-Noni of Sophia, Isabella, Aaliyah, Francesca, Dennis III, Luca, Nicholas, John, Joseph, Beverly and more to come. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Federico and Josephine and her siblings, Frances, Louise, Guitano, Anthony, Harry and Joseph. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Philomena to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019