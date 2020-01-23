|
|
Phyllis Dugan passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. A lifelong resident of Braintree, her greatest treasure in life was her family. Her presence brought unparalleled joy to those around her. She was deeply loving, caring, supportive, motivating, and encouraging. She was the center of her family and truly exemplified the meaning of unconditional love. She had a long career holding various positions in the Braintree school system. She had a great love of music and art, and was a member of the Braintree Women's Club where she directed the Glee Club, and was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Braintree where she enjoyed participating in the choir and other activities. She was a lifelong learner with varied interests and attended senior education courses at UMass-Boston through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. A self-proclaimed political junkie, she was very patriotic and had a great love for her country. She will be remembered for her eternal love of life and family and her curiosity about the world around her. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Katherine (Smith) Dobson and her beloved husband James Dugan. She was the loving mother of James Dugan and his wife Jean of Braintree, Katherine Black and her husband Albert of Chattanooga, TN, Colleen Sidhu and her husband Anup of Fort Collins, CO, Kristine Faubert and her husband Donald of Weymouth, and Cynthia Junkins and her husband Cary of West Bridgewater, and the cherished grandmother of James Welch and his wife Myra, Jeremy Welch, Kimberly Kendricken and her husband John, Arjun Sidhu, Erin Sidhu, Erica Faubert, Kayla MacRae and her husband Christopher, Nathaniel Junkins, and Haley Junkins, the loving great-grandmother of Aneston, Aven, Annabelle, Finn, and Audrey. Phyllis also adored her grand-dogs Lulu and Cooper. She is survived by her sister Joyce Dobson of Rhode Island, brother Chester Dobson of Florida, brother David Dobson of Auburn, and countless extended family members and dear friends. Visiting hours will be Friday, January 24, at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at All Souls Church, 196 Elm St., in Braintree, at 11. There will be a gathering at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the South Shore or Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020