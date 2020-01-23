|
Phyllis E. Brickley, age 97, of Braintree, Mass., formerly Cutchogue, NY. January 17, 2020. Born August 12, 1922 East Rockaway, N.Y. to Alfred C. and Florence E. Terry. Brother Leonard Terry (deceased) and sister-in-law Dorothy (deceased) of Oceanside, N.Y. and sister Gloria Nixon of Cutchogue, N.Y. Married June 15, 1945 to Donald P. Brickley (deceased) for 64 years. Graduated from East Rockaway HS 1940 and worked for the LI telephone company in Lynnbrook, N.Y. until married. Residences in Quincy, Mass., Long Island, N.Y. and Fort Myers,, Fla. Loved making a home for everyone, playing her piano (by ear) to honor her Lord, and worshiping through music. A devoted mother and wife, survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Joyce Brickley of Cape Coral, Fla. and daughter Donna Brickley of Braintree, Mass. Grandchildren Elizabeth Pound and husband Lance of Jones, Oklahoma, and John Brickley and his wife Sandra of Cape Coral, Fla. Great-grandchildren Amanda O'Donnell and husband Kasey of Tulsa, Okla., Matthew Pound and wife Brittany of Tuttle, Okla., and Melissa Pound of Manchester, N.H. Great great-grandchildren, Elam, Leah and Addy Jo O'Donnell A service to celebrate and honor her life and love for the Lord will be held Saturday, January 25, at the South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene, 385 Ralph Talbot St., South Weymouth, MA 02190 at 2 p.m. Visitation with the family at 1 p.m. also at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Donald P Brickley scholarship fund, Eastern Nazarene College, 23 East Elm Ave., Quincy, MA 02170. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020