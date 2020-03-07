|
Phyllis G. Lundbohm, 56, of Holbrook passed away on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lundbohm, she was the loving mother to Jessica Lundbohm and Matthew Lundbohm; and grandmother to Ariel Ford of Holbrook; cherished daughter of Francis and Geraldine (Sullivan) Lydon of Holbrook; sister to Patricia and her husband Paul and their son Liam Flanagan of Weymouth, and Kathryn and her husband Ralph Crosby and their daughter Tayla of Holbrook. Phyllis is also survived by her uncles, Martin Sullivan and Thomas and his wife Maria Sullivan; as well as her aunt, Phyllis Sullivan. She is also survived by her GP family. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Arrangements by the Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2020