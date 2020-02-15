|
Phyllis I. (Dahlbom) Beauregard, of Norwell, age 100, passed away on February 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Bengston) Dahlbom. Beloved wife of the late Earl W. Beauregard. Loving mother of William E. Beauregard and wife Earlene of Weymouth, Charles H. Beauregard and wife Ruth Renner of Delray Beach, Florida. Grandmother of Roseanne, Chris, and Katherine. Great-grandmother of Philip, Daniel, Jennifer, Stella, and John James. Great-great-grandmother of Logan and Philip. Aunt to Janice and Jane. Mother in law to the late Rosemarie Beauregard. Phyllis was born in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1939. She married Earl in 1942. The family moved to Norwell in 1953 to then a brand new development full of young families. The family thrived and formed life long friendships. Phyllis retired as the school secretary at Norwell's Cole Elementary School. When Earl passed in 2007, Phyllis was adamant to remain in her cherished neighborhood. With loving support, she persevered and died peacefully in her home. The family wishes to thank her attentive neighbors and her amazing caregivers, Kerri, Louise, Lynne, Michelle, Trish and Lindsay and with great appreciation to the Stull Family. Services and interment will be private. If desired, donations may be made to the NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA. 02061. To sign a guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Homes, 781.659.2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020