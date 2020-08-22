1/1
Phyllis M. Cassano
Phyllis M. Cassano, of Quincy, died August 19, 2020. Phyllis adored her family, her friends from the Kennedy Center, and her faith. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Anns Church in Quincy. She worked in the legal field for many years and enjoyed knitting, traveling, shopping, and was an avid reader. Phyllis was a generous and friendly woman who loved being around people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Loving daughter of the late Louis and Mabel (Reggio) Cassano. Cherished sister of the late Barbara Tapley, Alice DeVico, Louise Barker, Rita Noble, and Louis, William, Jimmy, and Sonny Cassano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 9-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy followed by a funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Anns Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to Alzheimer's Association., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
