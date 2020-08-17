Phyllis M. Evans, (Tammaro) age 91, of Braintree, MA. passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth on August 14, 2020,with her family at her side. Phyllis was born on July 8, 1929 in the North End of Boston. Phyllis was the beloved wife of Joseph T. Evans Sr. They were married on April 16, 1950 in St. Mary's Church in Boston, MA. They happily celebrated their 50th anniversary with a large family party in 2000, a year prior to Joseph's passing. They loved each other dearly. They raised their family for 15 years in Lower Mills, Dorchester, and for 48 years in Braintree Highlands making many wonderful life long friends along the way. Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph T. Evans Sr., her dear beloved parents Generaso (Gerry) and Louisa (Pagliarulo) Tammaro, dear sisters; Louisa Tammaro; Gloria Ferrante, and husband Ralph, Rose Maglio and husband Dominic, Baby Mary Tammaro, dear brothers Michael Tammaro, and Dominic Tammaro. Also, predeceased by her husband's loving family; beloved Father and Mother in law John and Agnes Evans (Crowe), Brothers Albert Evans, John Evans, Harold, and Robert who passed at age 11 and his sister Louise. Phyllis was a very devoted, and beloved mother. She is survived by her daughter Christine and husband Jim Wachter of Canton, her son Joseph Jr. and his partner, Martha Blowney, of Dorchester, and her daughter Carol Evans-Sylvester of Braintree. Phyllis cherished her wonderful grandchildren and they cherished her. Survived by Matthew Sylvester, Brandon Sylvester and his dear wife Kathleen, Emily Evans-Corkery, Peter Evans, Brian Evans, and Julie Evans. Phyllis was a wonderful and dear great-grandmother and is survived by John and Ella Gallagher. Phyllis leaves her very dear brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Regina Tammaro and their beloved family. Phyllis sadly leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loves very much and many beloved friends and neighbors. Phyllis celebrated her life everyday. She enjoyed having family holiday celebrations, music, cooking, coffee with neighbors, decorating, politics and current events. Phyllis enjoyed trips to the library as she was an avid reader. She loved writing beautiful heartfelt notes to friends and family, and she enjoyed reconnecting with family and friends on her children's Facebook pages. She enjoyed family trips to the White Mountains every year. Phyllis loved family birthday parties. She hosted her family's Christmas Eve party every year. She truly loved her life and everyone in it. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, which require face coverings, social distancing and potential wait times due to limited occupancy, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37) Braintree, Wednesday, August 19th from 5-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20th at 10 AM in the Church of St. Clare 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree Highlands. Due to COVID 19 seating is limited, social distancing and a face covering are required. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations in Phyllis name may be made to a charity of ones choice. For information and directions please visit www. mcmasterfh.com