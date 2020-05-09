Home

Phyllis M. Knudsen


1947 - 2020
Phyllis M. Knudsen Obituary
Phyllis M. Knudsen, 91, passed away from Covid-19 complications on April 25, 2020. In November of 1947, she married Frank N. Knudsen and had 5 children that she leaves behind, Frank Knudsen and wife Muriel of Norwell, Steven Knudsen and wife Mary of Wakefield, NH, Arlene Allen and husband Brad of Norwell, Anna Ochart of Red Bank, TN and Eric Knudsen and wife Gail of Norwell. Phyllis had 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was born in Boston, raised in Dorchester and the oldest of 13 children. Phyllis was the person who brought groceries to ones in need, welcomed those into her home when they hadn't one, offered her talents of painting, wallpapering, babysitting without ever wanting recognition. She was the mother who appeared at the ER when your baby was sick, sent you a birthday card with cash inside and a note saying to spend it on yourself. Her family will always think of her when they have coffee on a Saturday or plant a flower in their yard. She will be missed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. At this difficult time, please visit Phyllis' tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Phyllis-Knudsen to share a remembrance. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020
