Phyllis (Calapai) MacDonald, of Randolph, age 79 , passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. Phyllis is survived by her sister Maria Shea of Milton. Phyllis was the devoted mother to Kristen and husband Kevin Ryan of Hanson, Teresa Abbett of Randolph, and Bill MacDonald and fianc Margaret Tufts of Marshfield, grandmother to Nick, Megan and Chris Ryan and Casey and Cody Abbett and great grandmother to Jameson. She is also survived by several special cousins, nieces and a nephew. She was born and raised in Boston to Gaetano and Rose Calapai and was a longtime Randolph resident. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, walking and mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Phyllis' family will remember and honor her life privately with a service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 601 Sherman St., Canton, MA 02021. Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.