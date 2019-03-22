|
|
Phyllis (Jean) McCarthy, wife of Michael J. McCarthy, of Sunapee, N.H., and Brant Rock, died peacefully at their home on March 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by three children, Nichole (Caseley) Proia, Jessica Caseley and Russell Caseley; as well as her mother, Faith Jean; and siblings, Cynthia Cook, Katherine Jean, Roy Jean, Thomas Jean and April Hillier. She was predeceased by her father, Howard R. Jean, and a son, Hugh Russell Caseley Jr. Her five grandchildren were dearly loved and an important part of her life. There will be a visiting hour to express condolences to the family from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the beloved stone chapel, Brant Rock Union Chapel, 327 Ocean St., Brant Rock, MA 02020, to be immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m., conducted by Rev. Richard Bartlett. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Brant Rock Union Chapel.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019