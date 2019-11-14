|
Phyllis "Bunny" (DiSciullo) Schiarizzi, 96, passed away on November 12, 2019, at her home in Abington, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 47 years of the late Vincent Schiarizzi. She was born in Boston and lived most of her life in Quincy, graduating from Quincy High School in 1940. As a young woman, she worked at the Selective Service Board and Squantum Naval Airbase. When her children were older she returned to work at the BU School of Public Health. She was a devout Catholic, active at St Anns parish for many years as a CCD teacher, member of the Legion of Mary and Marianns. She was a fantastic cook of all things Italian, a fanatical animal lover, and enjoyed gardening. Most importantly, she was completely devoted to her family. She is survived by her children, Francis of Quincy, Donna White and her husband Fred of Abington, Richard and his wife Sandy of Halifax and Mary Welsh and her husband Jim of Scituate. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Andrea Evans, Emily, Nicole, Maria Venturelli, Jenna Oliver, Ryan Welsh; and great-grandson Henry. She was the sister of Kay Fredette of Braintree and Anita Carter of Connecticut. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, that she loved like her own children. Predeceased by her siblings and best friends Vinny DiSciullo, Eleanor Saluti, Lorraine Mavilia, and Violet Driscoll. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 11 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food pantry, animal shelter, or Boston Catholic Television, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019