Phyllis V. Gifford (Kearney), age 79, of Weymouth, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Phyllis was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain. She met her husband, Ed, while working at Gillette. They married in 1964 and settled in Weymouth to start a family. Phyllis worked for the AFL-CIO and the DC 35 Union for over 25 years. Phyllis enjoyed Hingham harbor concerts and going to the movies or out to eat with her friends and family. She was the best friend anyone could have and lived a very social life. She was an avid reader and excellent cook and was always finding new recipes to make for her loved ones. She was the rock of the family and loved by all. Phyllis also loved going to the beach to watch the waves, relaxing on her front porch, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren of whom she was so proud. Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved husband Harold Edward Gifford Jr. She is survived by her loving daughters Susan Gifford-Fortin of Weymouth and Julie Long and her husband Ronnie of Weymouth, her cherished grandchildren Jacqueline Gifford, Kellianne Long, Joseph Long, and Margaret Long. Phyllis is also survived by her great-grandchildren Victoria, Isabella, and Cameron and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements for Phyllis are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Weymouth Food Pantry at PO Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.