Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Dion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis W. Dion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis W. Dion Obituary
Phyllis W. (Swain) Dion, 74, of Brockton, formerly of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 20, 2020. Native of Fulton, New York, she attended North Quincy High School. She was retired from Raytheon after 35 years there as a laser technician. Phyllis most enjoyed her roles as a grandmother, great-grandmother and animal lover. She was the beloved mother of Rhonda L. Dion-Humphries of Rockland, Kenneth J. Dion (and Jeanmarie) of Canton, Ga., Steven J. Dion (and Brian Houde) of Canton and Shari L. Dion of Hull; loving grandmother of Christopher Humphries, Sarah Torrey, Brittney Dion, Jocelyn Bertoni and the late Taylor Bertoni; great-grandmother of Kanen Humphries, Hunter Torrey, Javien Mason Rodrigues and Jaxon Torrey; and sister of the late Clifford B. Pike. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m. and her funeral service Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber, or American Diabetes Association. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -