Phyllis W. (Swain) Dion, 74, of Brockton, formerly of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 20, 2020. Native of Fulton, New York, she attended North Quincy High School. She was retired from Raytheon after 35 years there as a laser technician. Phyllis most enjoyed her roles as a grandmother, great-grandmother and animal lover. She was the beloved mother of Rhonda L. Dion-Humphries of Rockland, Kenneth J. Dion (and Jeanmarie) of Canton, Ga., Steven J. Dion (and Brian Houde) of Canton and Shari L. Dion of Hull; loving grandmother of Christopher Humphries, Sarah Torrey, Brittney Dion, Jocelyn Bertoni and the late Taylor Bertoni; great-grandmother of Kanen Humphries, Hunter Torrey, Javien Mason Rodrigues and Jaxon Torrey; and sister of the late Clifford B. Pike. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m. and her funeral service Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber, or American Diabetes Association. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020