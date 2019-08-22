|
|
Pietro "Peter" La Fauci, age 95, of Cohasset, formerly of Belmont and Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2019. Born in Pezzolo, Italy, in 1924, to Giovanni and Maria Concetta LaFauci, Peter came to the United States in 1961, after leaving his home in Italy, where he served in the Italian Army. After coming to the States, he worked for many years until his retirement for Stride Rite Shoe Company as director of operations. Peter was a true gentleman and devoted to his wife and family. Peter was the loving and husband of 55 years to Grace (Spuria) LaFauci; brother of Caterina Restuccia and husband Giovanni, Salvatore La Fauci and wife Giovanna, the late Francesco La Fauci and surviving wife Santina, all of Italy; brother-in-law of Joseph Spuria and wife Angela of Kensington, Md., and the late Paolina and Joseph Carbone of Cohasset. In addition to loving nieces and nephews in Italy, Peter is survived by his nieces and nephews, Tony and Lisa Carbone of Cohasset, Josie and Mike Connors of Hanson, John and Kim Carbone of Hanover, Lillian and Joseph Sestito of Cohasset, John and Lori Spuria of Charles Town, W.Va., Lillian Spuria of Washington, DC, and Joe and Julie Spuria of Auburn, N.H. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Peter's life during visiting hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Anthony Church at 11 a.m.Interment in Beechwood Cemetery, Cohasset. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019