McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Quincy, MA
Resources
Preston A. Williams Jr.

Preston A. Williams Jr. Obituary
Preston A. Williams, Jr. of Rockland, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 23, 2020. Preston was born in Boston and grew up in Hingham, attending Hingham High School. He served as a Police Officer on the Rockland Police from 1988 to 1991, later ending his Law Enforcement career on the Braintree Police from 1991 to the present. He enjoyed fishing, poker, reading, movies and spending time with his family. Beloved husband of 28 years to Karen M. (Erikson) Williams. Loving son of Preston A. Williams, Sr, a retired Boston Police Officer and Gwendolyn S. Williams of Hingham. Dear brother of Angelle D. Williams of Brockton and the late Dana A. Williams. Preston is also survived by many cousins, extended family and his brotherhood of fellow police officers. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Faith Lutheran Church, Quincy. Burial in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. In loving memory of Preston please consider a donation to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020
