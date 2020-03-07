|
Priscilla Anne Murphy, age 65, of Halifax, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, in the comfort of her loving family. Priscilla was born September 27, 1954, in South Boston, to the late Joseph P. and Mary E. (Donovan) Murphy. She was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1972, where she was active in class reunions and maintaining her class' Facebook page. "Southie" was her hometown. She had lived in Halifax for fourteen years. Although she worked in many fields, including as a receptionist in the financial industry and at the New England Medical Center in Boston for twenty years, her love of children and being a nanny was her greatest joy. Anyone who met Priscilla loved her and her life revolved around her family and various groups of friends. Priscilla was an avid reader, a ferocious Red Sox fan, a true patriot, and she cherished being "Nana". She loved spending time in the kitchen, trying out new recipes. She was the first to bring you a meal if you were sick, sad, tired, or just because. She was always thinking of others. She was also a gifted creative writer, never more evident than sharing her recent medical journey with family and friends on Facebook. She taught them all the gift of living, loving, and finding joy, no matter how difficult the circumstances. Her family enjoyed her appreciation for the simplest of pleasures. Priscilla will be missed; she was one of a kind and her family will hold her in their hearts forever. Best friend and life partner of Paul J. Murray of Halifax. Special mother of Alison Savicke and her husband Richard of West Roxbury, Daniel Murray and his wife Sara of Swansea. Loving Nana of Emeline, Henry, and Caleb. Dear cousin of Anne Marie Tract of Salem, Diane and Griff Harrison, Gail Harkins, Gerald and Mary Donovan, Joanie Kilmon, Freddie and Carol Donovan and their families, all of Maryland, as well as a community of lifelong friends. Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, at 1 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Priscillas memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2020