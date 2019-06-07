Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Priscilla A. Smith

Priscilla A. Smith Obituary
Priscilla A. Smith, of Holbrook, formerly of Squantum, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 30, 2019, at the age of 78. Priscilla was the wife of Stanley J. Smith and mother of Beth Cronin of Madison, N.H. and Kim Quinlivan of Medway, Mass. Priscilla is also survived by her son-in-law Joe Quinlivan and four grandchildren, James, Jackie, Sean and Pat. Priscilla is predeceased by her son-in-law Joe Cronin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimers Care, Activities Fund in memory of Priscilla Smith, 694 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA 02482. A celebration of life will be held on June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook, MA. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 7, 2019
