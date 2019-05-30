|
Priscilla B. Campbell, of Weymouth, died on the afternoon of May 22,2019, surrounded by family at the age of 72. Priscilla was born to Roger and Marie Barry in Boston Massachusetts and raised in Braintree. She taught 3rd grade at Liberty and Hollis Schools, where she was beloved by students and faculty alike. She enjoyed travelling and collecting antiques and dolls; and a was a sports enthusiast, as befits the daughter of Quincy Patriot Ledger sportswriter Roger Barry. Priscilla is survived by her loving husband Robert Campbell, her stepson Ian Campbell and his wife Elizabeth Christmann, stepson Colin Campbell and his wife Laura Campbell and 5 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jane Gallagher Carelli, her brother Roger Barry Jr. his wife Rose Barry and 2 nieces. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, June 2, from 1 - 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow from 2:30 - 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019