Priscilla "Sheila" DelLongo, 82, of Quincy, passed away October 16, 2019. Loving wife of Roger DelLongo of Quincy. Devoted mother of the late Lorraine J. Reardon, Paul E. Reardon and his wife Andrea of Medfield, Denise C. Reardon of Quincy, Peter Reardon of Quincy, Janet M. Chidester and her husband Chip of Fairfax, Timothy J. Reardon and his wife Karen of Florida, Kimberly A. DelLongo-Curtin and her husband Michael of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Denise Conway and her husband William of Hull. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family both here and in the UK and many dear friends. Sheila was born and raised in London and had her British Citizenship. She was the youngest of 11 born to the late James and Julia Cowper. She left the UK in 1958 and settled in Quincy with her first husband the late Paul E. Reardon and her infant daughter. Sheila met Roger in 1970 and they were married in 1973. Family was Sheila's life and she was the consummate homemaker, teaching her kids great manners. She was a great seamstress and cook. She enjoyed knitting and making many different clothing items, especially Halloween costumes, for her family. She also enjoyed ceramics making many bowls, lamps and many other items over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Gathering on Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Neighborhood Club, 27 Glendale Road, Quincy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marisa's Mission, Inc. P. O. Box 850061, Braintree, MA 02185. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019